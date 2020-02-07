PHOTOS: AA 20 actor Allu Arjun accompanies wife Sneha as they arrive at the airport

Allu Arjun has been recently snapped along with his wife Sneha has they arrived together at the airport. Check out the pictures.

If there is one superstar down in the South who enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, it is definitely Allu Arjun. The actor is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has done wonders at the box office and has been termed a hit. Now, reports are rife that the Sarrainodu actor is also planning of venturing into Hindi cinema this very year. Allu himself has confirmed this in one of his recent interviews.

The DJ actor is not only popular for his acting prowess but also his good looks and unique style statements. Allu Arjun has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the airport a little while back. He was also accompanied by his wife Sneha and as usual a large number of shutterbugs and onlookers gathered around the couple as they arrived there. The actor opted for a black cardigan and comfy sweatpants while sporting a cap.

Check out the latest pictures of Allu Arjun and his wife below:

Talking about Allu Arjun’s last movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, he was roped in opposite Pooja Hedge in the action drama. The movie also featured Bollywood actress , Murali Sharma, Nivetha Pethuraj, Harsha Vardhan, Sushanth and others in significant roles. The Telugu drama has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is co – produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. The superstar will be next collaborating with Sukumar for his next project titled AA 20.

