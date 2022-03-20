VIDEO: Aamir Khan learns Naatu Naatu hook step from Jr NTR and Ram Charan at RRR promotions in Delhi

A bigger offering after the blockbuster Baahubali series is on its way. Yes, we are talking about RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film that is said to be a visual spectacle is set to release on March 25. Ahead of the big release, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan joined the RRR team as the special guest in Delhi today.

Aamir Khan not only graced the event but also danced to the groovy track Naatu Naatu (titled Nacho Nacho in Hindi). One can see in the photos, Aamir learns the hook step from NTR and Ram Charan and it's a magical moment as the trio comes together. Alia Bhatt took joined them for an energetic dance performance.

Check it out:

RRR is set in pre-independence India and is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

The biggest multi-starrer of India also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Olivia Morris plays an extended cameo with Alia and Ajay while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series.

Also Read: WATCH: Alia Bhatt shares a hilarious anecdote about Jr NTR from RRR sets; SS Rajamouli opens up on Sita's role