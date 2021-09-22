PHOTOS: Actor Tarun spotted at ED office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection to Drug Case

Tollywood actor Tarun was spotted arriving at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today, September 22, in a connection to the money laundering in the drugs case. The actor was seen arriving amid paps for the questioning in the Tollywood drug case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned 12 big names from the South industry.

Earlier, director Puri Jagannadh, a former actress turned producer Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Tanish Ravi Teja and his driver were grilled by ED for hours. The trial started on August 31 and will end today with Tarun.

An ED official had earlier said, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers, around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation."

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, and director Puri Jagannadh have claimed that they neither have any links with drug traffickers nor did they consume it. However, the cops or officers didn;t officially announce any news about the drug case.