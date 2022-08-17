PHOTOS: After Barcelona, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan continue their Spain vacay in Valencia

Lovebirds, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are vacationing in Spain . The power couple had a lovely time in Barcelona and even dropped sneak peeks from it on social media. Now, they recently traveled to Valencia to continue their dreamy holiday. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his ladylove relaxing and enjoying a stunning view from the balcony. He captioned the clip, "it’s 9 pm here! At #Valencia and this place is sooo damn beautiful @lasarenas_1@gtholidays.in #vacay wonderful arrangement @ddneelakandan @gtholidays.in".

Additionally, the filmmaker posted another set of pictures from their romantic time in Barcelona and shared his experience in the city, "No Pain … No Spain #WorkHard#Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again...This vacay feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time !! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!! Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling , eating, and listening to music around the globe!"

After dating for many years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally got married in a lovely ceremony on the 9th of June this year. Their wedding was even filmed as a documentary by the streaming giant Netflix. Recently, the OTT platform posted a glimpse of these fairy tale nuptials. The video has been named "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale".

Up next, the Lady Superstar has a promising line up including Shah Rukh Khan headlined Jawan, Prithviraj Sukumaran fronted Gold and Chiranjeevi starrer political thriller, God-Father.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan has signed Ajith Kumar for his forthcoming drama, titled AK62 for now. The project is expected to go on the floors after the actor is done with H Vinoth's AK 61.

