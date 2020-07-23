  1. Home
PHOTOS: Ahead of his wedding with Shalini, Tollywood star Nithiin spotted outside his residence

It can be noted that his residence is decorated in a regal away to mark the wedding. The groom-to-be was seen in a casual polo tee and a pair of denim pants.
As the wedding bells are chiming louder for Tollywood hunk Nithiin, he was spotted today outside his residence ahead of his wedding with Shalini on July 26. It can be noted that his residence is decorated in a regal away to mark the wedding. The groom-to-be was seen in a casual polo tee and a pair of denim pants. He was also spotted stepping inside his car and it looks like the actor is all set to tie the knot.

Yesterday, Nithiin and Shalini exchanged the rings in a pre-wedding event. Photos of the event took over the internet instantly and fans of the actor marvelled at how great the couple looked. After the event, Shalini was spotted outside Nithiin’s residence as a ceremony was conducted there. Celebrities and fans sent their heartfelt wishes to the couple on social media.

According to media reports, it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. Earlier, media reports suggested that the couple would tie the knot in Dubai. However, the wedding was delayed and it is happening in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

