PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn spotted at Hyderabad airport as he wraps up shooting for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR

Ajay Devgn was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning, January 31, as he wrapped up the shooting for Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli.

Soon after getting phenomenal success to his latest Hindi film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bollywood actor headed to Hyderabad for the shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Ajay is all set to make his debut in the South Indian film industry with Baahubali director Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn recently joined RRR team in Hyderabad and looks like, the actor has already wrapped the major part of his portion for the film. Ajay was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning, January 31, as he wrapped up the shooting for RRR.

One can see in the photos, Ajay Devgn looking dashing as ever in his casual look as he arrived at the airport. The actor made his way to catch the flight for Mumbai amidst tight security. A day ago, Ram Charan and Jr NTR gave Ajay a warm welcome on the sets of RRR. Jr NTR took to Instagram and shared a picture of them with director SS Rajamouli. He wrote, "Delighted to welcome you to the world of RRR dear Ajay Devgn Sir."

On the other hand, Ram Charan wrote a wonderful note to welcome Ajay Devgn on the sets of RRR. He wrote, “Welcome to the sets of #RRR @ajaydevgn sir! I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It's a pleasure having you on the sets.”

RRR is based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The upcoming period drama will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

