PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar and his son Aadvik bond over a game of cricket

Nothing is more important than spending time with your loved ones and actor Ajith Kumar has always ensured to put these words into practice. Despite being one of the biggest actors in the country, Ajith has always prioritized himself and his family over everything else.

Ajith Kumar enjoys some father-son bonding with his little champ Aadvik

Recently, the actor was spotted playing cricket with his son Aadvik Ajith Kumar and Aadvik’s friends on a turf in Chennai. In the pictures that have been shared online, the Thunivu actor could be seen batting while his son bowled to him.

Aadvik Ajith Kumar’s other sporting exploits

Justifying the saying “Like father, like son” Aadvik too is a man of many talents. A few months ago, Aadvik was awarded the goal medal for winning a football tournament. Understanding their son’s madness for football, parents Ajith and Shalini also hosted a football-themed birthday party for their son’s 9th birthday.

A couple of months ago, Shalini also shared a picture on her Instagram, capturing a beautiful moment of Ajith helping his son tie his football boots.

While Ajith enjoys his fair share of family time with his wife and two kids, he is also a busy man with several high-stakes projects banking on his name. Let us look at what the actor is up to on the professional front.

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movies

Ajith is currently shooting for what is believed to be the final schedule of his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The actor is reportedly flying to Azerbaijan shortly where he will be joined by his co-stars Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan.

The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Arav, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in key roles. Subaskaran has produced the film under the Lyca Productions banner. Kollywood’s finest Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s music.

Apart from Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith will also be seen in the upcoming action drama Good Bad Ugly, written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Acclaimed music director Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the film.

