PHOTOS: Akkineni Nagarjuna keeps it casual as he gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

Akkinenei Nagarjuna, who will be seen in the movie Wild Gog as an NIA agent, was spotted at Hyderabad airport.

South star Akkineni Nagarjuna, who will be next seen in Wild Dog, was spotted at Hyderabad on Saturday. The Tollywood star was seen with an olive green tee and paired it with a pair of ash trousers. He completed the look with round framed coolers as he entered the airport. The actor’s much-anticipated film Wild Dog has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Taking to Twitter, Nagarjuna confirmed his role in the film.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING,” he wrote on Twitter. The first-look poster featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna was seen cracking a case, was released by a makers a while ago. Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings.

Currently, the film is being shot in Goa and media reports suggest that the next schedule will be planned for 20 days in Thailand. However, there are reports that claim that the makers are taking a step back to go head with the Thailand shoot due to the outbreak of coronavirus. According to Times Of India, the outbreak of coronavirus has made about 25 people fall sick in Thailand, due to which the makers are hesitant to travel abroad for the shooting. However, there has been no official word yet.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More