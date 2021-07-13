Photos: Akkineni Nagarjuna keeps it casual in t shirt and joggers as he gets papped in Hyderabad

Nagarjuna was papped in and around the city, looking handsome in his casual avatar of t-shirt and joggers.

King Nagarjuna is one of the biggest stars of Tollywood. The actor is currently basking in the success of his movie Wild Dog and is also prepping for the release of his debut movie Brahmastra. The Manmadhudu actor was recently spotted by paparazzi in Hyderabad. Clad in a brown t-shirt and joggers, he can be seen acing the casual look with ease and perfection. Nagarjuna can also be seen following strict covid measures by putting on a mask. Take a look at the photos:

Since his debut in the industry with Vikram (1986) to the latest Wild Dog (2021,) in a career spanning over 3 decades, Nagarjuna essayed many memorable roles and gave us many iconic movies. Known for his charismatic looks and the ease with which he gets into any role, he is one of the most influential stars of Tollywood. Nagarjuna also acted in Hindi movies in his early days and is making a comeback in Bollywood with the movie Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna is currently working on his latest Telugu movie directed by Praveen Sattaru. This yet to be titled movie is touted to be an action thriller and stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite him. He signed up for martial arts classes online to prepare for this action flick. The team shall begin their second schedule of shooting in June. Apart from this venture, Nagarjuna is also working on the Pan Indian movie titled Brahmastra, which features and in lead roles.

