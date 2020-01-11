PHOTOS: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Pooja Hedge looks gorgeous in yellow gown as she graces Zee Telugu Awards

Pooja Hegde, who is gearing up for the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, graced the Zee Telugu Awards and looked ravishing in her yellow gown.

Remember Pooja Hedge, who made her big Bollywood debut opposite in 2016 release Mohenjo Daro? The actress is quite a successful name in the Tollywood actress with several successful movies to her name. But it isn’t her acting prowess that makes her the talk of the town. Pooja is also known for her stunning fashion choices and never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out. The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actress has recently graced the prestigious Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020 and her red carpet appearance is something to die for.

For the red carpet, Pooja opted for a luscious lemon coloured off shoulder, thigh slit gown and she was, undoubtedly, a sight to behold at the event. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress completed her look with stilettos and kept her hair locks open which added on to the beauty of her red carpet look.

Take a look at a Pooja Hegde’s red carpet look from Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020:

Talking about the work front, Pooja, who was seen in Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Housefull 4 in 2019, will soon be hitting the screens with her first release of 2020. The diva will be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is scheduled to release on January 12, 2020

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

