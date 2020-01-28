PHOTOS: Allu Arjun aces the fashion game in an all black look at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success meet

The success meet of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sees the lead actor in an all-black avatar. The south megastar Allu Arjun was donning black coloured jacket and trousers.

The south film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a blockbuster and the film's lead star was appreciated a lot for his terrific performance and stylish look in the film. The south drama was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The makers of the south flick, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo arranged for a success meet which saw the lead actor Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas in attendance. The film saw the Ayan actor star opposite the south siren Pooja Hegde. The film also stars the acting powerhouse, , Murali Sharma and marathi actor Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

The success meet sees the lead actor of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in an all-black avatar. The south megastar Allu Arjun was donning black coloured jacket and trousers. The actor who is often referred as Stylish Star aces his fashion game with his dapper look. The fans gave the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead a thunderous response. The film was one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The songs of the film like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma proved to be chartbusters among the fans and music lovers. The music direction for the Trivikram Srinivas film was done by composer S Thaman.

Now, the fans and audience members are waiting to hear about Allu Arjun's next film. The family drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was shot in exotic location like Paris. The fans loved the lead pair's chemistry. The Allu Arjun starrer also featured south actor Sushanth. The south superstar Allu Arjun shot for a film with the director Trivikram Srinivas after S/O Sathyamurthy post a gap of four years.

