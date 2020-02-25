PHOTOS: Allu Arjun is acing his airport look in a cool and casual avatar

The lead actor of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was spotted at the airport in a cool and casual avatar. Allu Arjun was wearing a t-shirt and black coloured trousers.

The south superstar Allu Arjun was making his way through the airport as he was headed to Chennai. The south megastar Allu Arjun last featured in the family drama titled Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The lead actor of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was spotted at the airport in a cool and casual avatar. Allu Arjun was wearing t-shirt and black coloured trousers. The south megastar will be seen in a couple of interesting projects coming up in the future. The actor recently offered his condolences post the Indian 2 crane accident.

The crane accident which took place on the sets of the Kamal Haasan starrer took lives of 3 people and left 10 injured. On the work front, the south megastar Allu Arjun got tremendous appreciation for his brilliant performance. The film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The film saw south siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The south drama also starred , Sushanth and Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. The film was a good mix of action, drama and romance. The music direction for the Trivikram Srinivas directorial was done by composer SS Thaman.

Check out the pictures of Allu Arjun:

The songs of the south flick Ala Vaikunthapurramloo proved to be an instant among the fans and music lovers. The film was shot in some exotic locations of France. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to see Allu Arjun on the big screen.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

