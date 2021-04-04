PHOTOS: Allu Arjun and wife Sneha have a gala time with friends on their holiday in Maldives

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha's close friends have also joined them for a beach vacation.

Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the shooting of his film Pushpa, is currently vacationing in Maldives with his family. The actor is having a gala time with his wife and kids in the Maldives and the latest photos are proof. AA has taken the much-needed break and will also be celebrating his birthday there, on April 8. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took off to the island destination this week to celebrate son Ayaan's birthday as well. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha's close friends have also joined them for a beach vacation. One can see in the photos, the wives and kids enjoying their time amidst crystal clear blue water.

Sharing a perfect fam-jam photo from Ayaan's beach birthday celebrations, Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Ayaan Birthday Fam Jam," followed by a heart emoticon. Bunny's brother Allu Sirish, who missed being a part of family vacation commented on the photo, "Such a cute pic!!!! Missing you all." AA shared another cute photo of Ayaan cutting the cake with little Arha and wife Sneha around. Wishing son Ayaan, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan . Your the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come . Love Nana . #alluayaan #allufamily."

