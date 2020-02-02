PHOTOS: Allu Arjun and wife Sneha hold hands as they make their way through the airport

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was spotted along with wife Sneha Reddy at the airport. The stunning couple made heads turn at the airport with their stylish looks.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was spotted along with wife Sneha Reddy at the airport. The stunning couple made heads turn at the airport as they were holding hands while making their way through the airport. The south star was dressed in casuals and sunglasses while Sneha was seen in a yellow coloured outfit. The beautiful couple walked hand in hand through the airport. The south superstar Allu Arjun is currently basking in the glory of his recent film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The south drama was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas.

The film did great business at the box office. The fans and film audience are giving the Allu Arjun starrer a thundering response. The Duvvada Jagannadham actor recently took to his social media account to thank the fans and audience members for making the film a mega success. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial also featured the south siren Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film also featured actors like , Sushanth, Murali Sharma and marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. The film was a family drama with exciting elements in it. The trailer of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had already generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audience. The fans were delighted when the film finally hit the big screen.

The lead star Allu Arjun was seen doing some rib-tickling comedy and also some jaw dropping action. The film proved to be a perfect mix of comedy, action and drama. The songs of the film were a highlight of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The music direction for the Allu Arjun starrer was done by composer S Thaman.

