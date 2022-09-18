PHOTOS: Allu Arjun arrives in style at pre-release event of Sree Vishnu’s Alluri
Allu Arjun attends pre-release event of Sree Vishnu’s Alluri at N Convention in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun attends the pre-release event of Sree Vishnu’s Alluri as a special guest. The actor opted for another black outfit teamed with a basic white tee by Moschino. The Pushpa actor flaunts his love for black yet again in joggers style pants teamed with a white t-shirt and a zipper jacket.
On the other hand, Sree Vishnu wore an all-black look for the grand event of his film. Alluri is a fictional biopic on a honest policeman. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu in the movie, while veteran actor Suman will be seen in a crucial role.
Meanwhile, check out photos from the event below:
The film is directed by Pradeep Varma and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under Lucky Media banner.
Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the music while Raj Thota, Dharmendra Kakarala and Vital have handled the cinematography, editing and art departments respectively.
Alluri will release worldwide on September 23rd.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to kickstart the first schedule of Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise very soon. The pre-production work on Pushpa 2 has begun in full swing. Allu Arjun recently did a look trial with Singh Dsouza, an ace make-up and prosthetic look designer.
