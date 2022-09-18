PHOTOS: Allu Arjun arrives in style at pre-release event of Sree Vishnu’s Alluri

Allu Arjun attends the pre-release event of Sree Vishnu’s Alluri as a special guest. The actor opted for another black outfit teamed with a basic white tee by Moschino. The Pushpa actor flaunts his love for black yet again in joggers style pants teamed with a white t-shirt and a zipper jacket.

On the other hand, Sree Vishnu wore an all-black look for the grand event of his film. Alluri is a fictional biopic on a honest policeman. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu in the movie, while veteran actor Suman will be seen in a crucial role.