PHOTOS: Allu Arjun flaunts his golden hair look for Pushpa 2; Papped at Mumbai airport in a super cool avatar

Allu Arjun rightly owns the 'Stylish Star' tag. He has always redefined fashion statements with his killer looks. Today morning, the Pushpa star turned enough heads with his uber-cool look at Mumbai airport. One can see, AA is sporting a printed shirt with white pants, making it a perfect and comfy travel look.

The Pushpa star has always been a trendsetter and not just with his roles, but even when it comes to fashion. There is no denying, with his every presence, Allu Arjun makes a statement by adding his signature style and swag. His latest airport look is proof that he can don the simplest attire in the most coolest way possible.



Bunny, fondly called by his fans and close friends, is shooting for Pushpa 2. For the next few months, he will be seen in a messy hair avatar. Of course, not without the golden highlights.

Allu Arjun's airport look:

As earlier we revealed, the first promo of Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule will be released on the actor's birthday, April 8. Meanwhile, director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 becomes bigger and better than part 1.

Also, Allu Arjun has teamed up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new project. AA took to Twitter to share his excitement for the same. "Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now. @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me. Hopefully, we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time."



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nani explains how his film Dasara is different from Yash and Allu Arjun's KGF, Pushpa