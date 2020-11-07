PHOTOS: Allu Arjun gets clicked by the shutterbugs in a cool and casual avatar

Allu Arjun was seen donning a dark coloured t-shirt and shorts. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star was seen making his way in a stylish avatar.

The Stylish Star of the south film industry, Allu Arjun was spotted by the shutterbugs in a cool and casual avatar. The popular actor was seen donning a dark coloured t-shirt and shorts. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star was seen making his way in a stylish avatar. The fans and followers of Allu Arjun are delighted to see the latest pictures of the Duvvada Jagannadham actor. On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the upcoming drama called Pushpa.

The upcoming film is helmed by well known director Sukumar. The news reports about Pushpa state that the film will be based on the topic of red sandalwood smuggling. The makers of the upcoming Sukumar directorial had previously released the first look poster of the Allu Arjun starrer. The first look poster of Pushpa features the lead actor in an intense look. The news reports further state that the southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming action drama.

The news reports about the highly anticipated southern drama Pushpa states that the lead actor Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

