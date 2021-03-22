PHOTOS: Allu Arjun gets papped as he takes his swanky car for a ride

One can see in the photos, Allu Arjun is sporting a casual look and is all smiles for the paps.

Allu Arjun, who will soon kickstart the new schedule for Pushpa, was spotted yesterday in Hyderabad. The actor was seen enjoying his Sunday by taking his beast for a ride. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took his swanky car for a ride on the streets of Hyderabad. One can see in the photos, the actor is sporting a casual look and gives a killer look to the paps. Allu Arjun sure knows how to spend his weekends like a boss. AA recently took a short break and was in Dubai with his family. He returned from a short family trip and is spending time with family before resuming work. He also attended a few pre-release and success events.

Allu Arjun, who is shooting for the upcoming Pan-India project, has set high expectations among the moviegoers with the first look itself. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Fahadh Faasil has been roped in as an antagonist against Allu Arjun in the film. Sharing an update about the same, the makers recently tweeted, "Welcoming #FahadhFaasil on board for the biggest face-off."

Meanwhile, check out AA's latest photos:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: What effort Allu Arjun and Sukumar have put in for Pushpa is GOLD; Allu Sirish OPENS up on the film

AA has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing are by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. Pushpa will release in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×