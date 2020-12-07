PHOTOS: Allu Arjun gives the aura of retro glam in mirrorwork kurta set as he gets clicked at Udaipur airport

Allu Arjun picks a simple Abhinav Mishra kurta set as his airport outfit and looks his stylish best he gets clicked in Udaipur with family.

Stylish star Allu Arjun was spotted at Udaipur airport as he reached with his family for Niharika Konidela's wedding. The actor opted for a mirrorwork kurta set by designer Abhinav Mishra as his airport look and we are totally mesmerised with how well he has carried off the outfit. The actor was spotted with his wife Sneha, kids Ayaan and Arha and parents at Udaipur airport. Also spotted at the airport was actor and Allu Arjun's brother Sirish. This is for the first time the actor is travelling together with his family post lockdown due to pandemic. Ahead of leaving to Udaipur in a private jet, Allu Arjun wrote, "Flying together as a family after years . N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily."

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony will take place today followed by Mehendi and Haldi tomorrow. Allu Arjun, who is known for his stylish looks, will be seen sporting some stunning outfits for Niharika and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding events. Many others like Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Sreeja Kalyaan, Varun Tej have reached Udaipur for the mega event. Take a look at Allu Arjun's airport looks below.

On the work front, Bunny will be seen in Sukumaran directorial Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film and moved on to the next. Unfortunately, a few team members tested positive for COVID-19 after which the makers decided to postpone the shoot to January. Allu Arjun will be spending time with his family now until Pushpa makers resume the shoot.

