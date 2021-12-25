Photos: Allu Arjun keeps it cool in sweatshirt and comfy pants as he gets papped in Hyderabad

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was recently spotted in Hyderabad. He was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with black trousers. Allu Arjun was looking dapper even in a simple ensemble. The actor is currently busy celebrating and success of his latest outing Pushpa: The Rise. The film was not just a commercial success at the box office but also managed to create a rage on social media. Several celebrities and fans were seen recreating dialogues from the Allu Arjun starter.

Performances by both the leads Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are being praised by the audiences. Pushpa: The Rise was released in cinemas on 17 December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Although the film faced a slow opening, but it made up for in the coming days. Recently, the team for Pushpa celebrated the film’s success bash and pictures had surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, the makers are likely to star rolling for second part of the film by 2022. It will retain the main cast of the film including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Venu Sriram’s romantic drama, Icon. Financed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film is slated to be out by 16 March 2022. However, the project has faced several delays in the past. Speculations claimed that the project has been shelved but looks like the film will finally reach the viewers.

