PHOTOS: Allu Arjun keeps it stylish in a crisp white Balmain shirt and black pants at awards show

Allu Arjun, as we all know is called the stylish star of Telugu cinema and keeping up with the tag, the actor treated us with a dashing look at SIIMA awards 2021. One can see, AA opted for a white crisp Balmain shirt teamed with black pants. Be it at the airport or wearing basics at home, Allu Arjun makes sure to keep it stylish yet comfy at the same time.

Meanwhile, the awards event witnessed megastar Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife, Pooja Hegde, Sudheer Babu, Armaan Malik, GV Prakash, director Trivikram among others. Check out the photos below and share us your thoughts on AA's latest red carpet look that is simple and semi-formal.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are the co-producers for the film while Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith.

The first part of the film which is titled Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on Christmas, December 25.