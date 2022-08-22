India Day Parade in New York: Allu Arjun addresses the crowd as 'Ye Bharat ka Tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi'

Allu Arjun is in New York right now. The streets were flooded with Allu Arjun posters as the fans welcomed the beloved Icon Star in the Big Apple. as he led the India Day Parade along with his wife Sneha Reddy amidst the tricolor and "Jai Hind" chants all across. As he addressed the gathering, he proudly waived our National Flag saying, "Ye Bharat ka Tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi."

Check out the pictures below:

