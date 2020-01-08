PHOTOS: Allu Arjun looks dapper in an all black suit as he arrives for the promotions of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo

Allu Arjun has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for the promotions of his upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Check out his latest pictures.

Telugu star Allu Arjun definitely does not need any introduction. The Sarrainodu actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy his dapper looks and of course, brilliant acting performances in all his movies. Allu Arjun began the New Year on a good note by jetting off to Bangkok along with his family members for enjoying a mini vacation. Now that the Yevadu actor is back in the bay, he has been quite busy with his upcoming projects.

Allu Arjun had wrapped up the dubbing session of his upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapuramloo a few days back. The 36 – year old actor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for the promotions of the movie at a particular location. The Arya 2 actor, who is already popular for his unique style statements, looked suave as usual in an all – black suit teamed up with a pair of matching shoes as he posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out the latest pictures of Ally Arjun below:

Allu Arjun has been paired up opposite Pooja Hegde in Ala Vaikunthapuramloo which is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2020. The much – awaited Telugy movie also stars , Sushanth, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj and Navdeep in pivotal roles. The action drama has been produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna and is directed by Trivikram. Moreover, the soundtrack for the movie has been composed by Thaman S. Its trailer has already been released which has received humongous response from the fans who are now eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screens.

