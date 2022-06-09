PHOTOS: Allu Arjun opts for a black pantsuit and crisp white shirt as he attends a corporate event

Allu Arjun recently returned from his family vacation in Europe. Post returning from the trip, the Pushpa star made his first public appearance at a theatre in Hyderabad. Today, he was again spotted by paparazzi at a corporate event in the city. The star wore a black and white pantsuit.

Allu Arjun returned to India after spending some downtime with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The star's wife shared many sneak peeks from their time in London on social media. From date with his better half to feeding Arha with chopsticks, the actor made the most of his holiday.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun is soon expected to start shooting for the sequel of his megahit action drama, Pushpa: The Rise. If the reports are to be believed, composer Devi Sri Prasad has already scored three songs for the project titled, Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who were a part of the primary cast of the original drama, will be seen reprising their respective roles in the second part of the franchise.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun excitedly talked about the upcoming drama. He was quoted saying, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

Apart from this, the star has another pan-Indian film under his sleeves. To be directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the venture has been temporarily named AA21. The actor and director announced their collaboration a long time back, however, the shoot for the movie has not commenced yet.

