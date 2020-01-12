PHOTOS: Allu Arjun is the perfect protective hubby to Sneha as they step out of cinema hall amidst huge crowd

As the film released today, Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha and co-star Pooja Hegde visited a cinema hall to catch live public reactions. They watched the first-day first show of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with their fans.

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released today, January 12 and the celebrations have begun. The film has opened to a phenomenal response and the makers have already kick-started the celebrations. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. As the film released today, Bunny along with his wife Sneha and co-star Pooja Hegde visited a cinema hall to catch live public reactions. They watched the first-day first show with their fans and looked totally overwhelmed with the thunderous response from the audience in the theatres.

As Allu Arjun and Sneha stepped put of the cinema hall, a large number of crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite couple. Due to an immense crowd outside the cinema hall, Allu Arjun made sure to protect his wife Sneha. Isn't Allu Arjun setting perfect hubby goals? The couple looked adorable together and were all smiles as they also attended a press con of the film. Also present with them was actress Pooja Hegde. Check out the photos below.

Allu Arjun's film has clashed with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. However, the clash has not has affected the box office collection of both the films. Recently, during an interview to Republic TV, Bunny asked about the clash with Mahesh Babu's film, to this he replied, “Sankranthi has always been a season that can take 2-3 big films. And there has been a huge track record of Sankranthi where 2-3 films have been successful."

