PHOTOS: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna enjoy at the success bash of Pushpa in Hyderabad

Actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently basking in the success of their recently released action drama flick, Pushpa: The Rise. On Monday night, the entire team of the film also organised a small party in Hyderabad to celebrate the movie’s success. Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead of the film, graced the party in a quirky green top which was matched with black trousers. Dramatic eye make and sleek hair left open only ended up accentuating her look.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun opted for an all-black comfy look which was paired with a beanie and statement white footwear. Holding a bottle of water, Allu Arjun shared an infectious smile while making his public appearance. Apart from them, DSP, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jani master, Jagadish, actor Ajay, Sukumar and his wife also attended the party. Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking of the movie, Pushpa: The Rise was written and helmed by Sukumar. This crime action flick is the first of its two cinematic parts. The movie chronicles the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Violence erupts between the Sandalwood smugglers and the police take charge to bring down their organization.

