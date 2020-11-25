PHOTOS: Allu Arjun returns from Pushpa shoot; Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in easy breezy looks

Allu Arjun, who returned to Hyderabad, opted for tracks and a simple white tee with a hoodie as his comfy travel look. On the other hand, Rakul and Tamannaah were spotted in Mumbai.

Stylish star of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he returned after wrapping up the first schedule of Pushpa. Allu Arjun was shooting for the film in the forests of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh. One can see, Bunny opted tracks and a simple white tee with a hoodie as his comfy travel look. Directed by Sukumara, the upcoming Telugu film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The makers will soon resume the second schedule, however, no official word regarding the same has been made yet.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted today. The stunners were spotted in Mumbai in their best stylish and easy-breezy looks. One can see, Rakul, who recently returned from Maldives holiday, opted for a striped midi dress as she resumes work. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia enjoyed her first meal outside today after lockdown with her friends in Mumbai. She looked pretty as ever in a bright yellow short dress.

Tamannaah Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19. She got herself treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad and quarantined for 14 days before coming to Mumbai.

On the professional front, Tam has films like Seetimaar, Love Mocktail remake 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' and Andhadhun Telugu remake among others in the kitty. She is also making her Tamil web debut with 'The November Story'.

