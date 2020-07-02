PHOTOS: Allu Arjun & Sneha prove fitness comes first for them as they step out for a jog

While Allu Arjun was seen with long hair, and all black sports outfit, Sneha was seen in a sleeveless tee and ash yoga pants.

After the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed and people started maintaining social distance during the pandemic situation, very rarely celebrities are stepping out. Earlier, celebrities used to get spotted by shutter bugs whenever they make public appearances. These appearances have diminished completely after the outspread of COVID 19. Tollywood star Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha were spotted today, as they went out for jogging at the Jubilee Hills.

In the photos, they both looked radiant with the work post work out glow. After finishing their jog, they both were seen wearing facemask as a precaution. While Allu Arjun was seen with long hair, and all black sports outfit, Sneha was seen in a sleeveless tee and ash yoga pants. Earlier in March, the star was spotted when he stepped out to buy grocories.This look of Allu Arjun gives way to speculations that he might be seen with long hair in his upcoming film Pushpa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a key role. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

