PHOTOS: Allu Arjun sports color of peace as he hoists the Indian flag at home on Independence Day 2023

India proudly celebrates its 77th Independence Day, marking 76 years of freedom today, on August 15. As we all know, the day calls for a chance to honor the strength, uniqueness and perseverance of our nation and celebrities are seen celebrating it by hoisting the prestigious tricolor Indian flag today at their home. Allu Arjun was clicked today hoisting the tricolor flag with his daughter Arha and other team members.

One can see in the photos and video, Allu Arjun is sporting white chikankari kurta set, the colour that symbolizes peace. Not just AA, but his daughter Arha and other team members too wore white to celebrate Independence Day 2023. Meanwhile, it is no secret that pan-India star and masses favorite Allu Arjun enjoys a massive following not just in India but across the globe. In 2022, the Pushpa star himself waved the national flag at the India Day parade in New York.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has started shooting for another marathon shooting schedule of his highly-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The shooting is happening at the popular Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles, is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has teamed up with renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled AA 22. The film marks their 4th collaboration together. Bunny has also signed an untitled project, to be backed by producer Bhushan Kumar and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

During the official announcement of the film, Arjun took to Twitter to share his excitement. "Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now. @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me. Hopefully, we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time," Arjun tweeted.

