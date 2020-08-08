Photos: Allu Arjun sports stylish look as he arrives at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding

Stylish Star Allu Arjun arrived at the wedding venue of Tollywood star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj in a crisp while kurta.

A while ago, photos of Samantha Akkineni at the wedding venue of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj came up. Now, photos of Allu Ajun have come up as he arrived at the wedding venue. In the photos, the actor looks suave with long hair and stylish cooling classes. As he arrived at the venue, shutterbugs surrounded him to click photos. The wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj is happening at Rama Naidu Studio.

This morning, Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram space and shared photos with his father and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati as he was getting ready for the wedding. Sharing the photo, Rana wrote that he was ready to start the new journey of his life while he bid adieu to his bachelor life. The photo took the internet by storm as his fans shared it across all social media platforms. It is expected that more photos from the wedding will be shared by the guests soon on their Instagram profiles.

Since the wedding is happening at the time of the pandemic, only 30 people were invited to take part in the ceremony, said Rana’s father during an interview. However, he said that the wedding will be an elaborate affair and there will be a special theme. A couple of days back, Rana and Miheeka had Haldi and Mehandi ceremony, which was attended by Samantha Akkineni. Photos and videos of the ceremony were shared online and it goes without saying that the bride and the groom are glowing with radiance in the photos.

