PHOTOS: Allu Arjun spotted at the airport as he heads to Bangkok for New Year's holiday

The Telugu star Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he was heading to Bangkok for New Year's celebrations. Check out photos below.

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun knows how to balance the perfect work and personal life. The actor recently wrapped up the dubbing session of his upcoming film, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. Post the film's wrap up, the actor has headed to Bangkok. The Telugu star was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he was heading to Bangkok for New Year's celebrations. One can see in the photos, the actor looking all fresh and all smiles as he makes his way inside the airport. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha is already in Bangkok along with her girl gang and kids.

After returning from holiday, Allu Arjun will kick-start with the promotions of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. Directed by Trivikram, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The songs and teaser of the film have been well received by the audience on social media and this has set high expectations. Pooja Hegde recently shared BTS video of Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The actress took to Instagram and shared the sneak peek video from the upcoming song.

Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun's airport photos here:

The upcoming Telugu film also features , Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar.

Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film is clashing with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's Sarileru Neekevvaru during Sankranthi.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

