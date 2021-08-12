PHOTOS: Allu Arjun spotted visiting his office as he gears up for Pushpa's first song release

Allu Arjun was clicked today visiting his production house office. One can see in the photos, the actor is sporting a casual look as he is making his way in the car. Well, Bunny will be seen playing a lorry driver in Pushpa. The story is set against the backdrop of red sand smuggling and Allu Arjun's look for the film has caught everyone's attention.

Pushpa's first song titled Odu Odu Aadu will release tomorrow, August 13 at 11.07 AM. The upcoming song will release in 5 languages and is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Earlier today, sharing the news about the first song, Allu Arjun wrote, “#PushpaFirstSingle out tomorrow at 11:07 AM (sic).” The first part of Pushpa has been titled Pushpa: The Rise and will see Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the main antagonist.

Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun's spotted photos below:

Director by Sukumar, the action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles while Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in the supporting cast.

The first part of Pushpa will release in December 2021 and the second in 2022. This Pan-India project is bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.