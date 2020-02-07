PHOTOS: Allu Arjun with wife Sneha and kids Arha, Ayaan seeks blessing at Tirupati

Allu Arjun with wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan was clicked at Tirupati temple today morning. Also joining them was Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram.

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun is currently doing great in his professional space. The actor is basking in the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. After hosting back to back success parties for the film, Allu Arjun along with his family headed to Tirupati. Bunny with wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan was clicked at Tirupati temple. Also joining them was director Trivikram.

One can see in our exclusive photos, Allu Arjun with daughter Arha in his arms making his way to the temple. Bunny's wife Allu Sneha is seen in her pretty traditional green dress. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released on January 12 and it received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Bunny's style and music of the film managed to create the magic. The family entertainer also stars , Sushanth, Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.

Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun's photos with Sneha and kids as he seeks blessings at Tirupati temple.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that director Trivikram is planning for the sequel of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The fans are now eagerly looking forward to see the dynamic director-actor duo work on the sequel of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

What do you think? Does the film deserve a sequel? Let us know in the comment section below.

