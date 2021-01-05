  1. Home
PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's airport look is 'Made for Mischief' and it's grabbing all the attention

AA is among the few actors who knows how to make a basic outfit look cool in his best stylish way.
16249 reads Mumbai
Allu Arjun airport look
Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The actor, who is known for his basic yet cool airport looks, was papped in another eye-grabbing outfit. The Telugu star opted black denim paired with eye print sweatshirt and a cap that read, 'Made for Mischief'. AA knows how to make a basic outfit look cool in his best stylish way. Well, not many know, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor loves black and it is very rare one would see him in bright colours. Allu Arjun's personal stylist Harmann Kaur revealed to us, "Give him anything black, he will like it. If there is no amazing black option, then we go with white." 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently celebrated Christmas and New Year 2021 with his family. While he visited Ram Charan's house for a mega Christmas Party, Allu Arjun hosted New year's party for his friends at his lavish house. Sneha shared a few photos of herself with Allu Arjun from New Year's party and it managed to light up the Internet. Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun's latest airport photos below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Take a look: 

Also Read: Allu Arjun receives a surprise from actor Brahmanandam; Calls it the most priceless gift: Take a look 

On the work front, Allu Arjun will resume the second schedule of his upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumaran, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Pushpa also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Eww that sweatshirt