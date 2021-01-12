PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha makes a surprise visit at AVPL party and looks cute in her nightdress

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha makes sure she turns heads and she did it yesterday at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reunion bash.

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids on the block. The little Arha has already won hearts with her cuteness and innocence, and of late, has become favourite of the paparazzi. The munchkin makes sure she turns enough heads with her cuteness and she did it yesterday at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reunion bash. Arha was spotted making a surprise visit at the party and looked super cute in her purple nightdress. One can see in the photos, Arha looks happy and excited as she makes her way at Allu Arjun's office with the bodyguard.

Allu Arha is already popular on social media. She is as popular as her parents and is winning hearts once again. She proves to be a star in her own right. Don't you think? Meanwhile, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo party was attended by the entire team including Pooja Hegde, director Trivikram, Thaman S and others. Allu Arjun looked his stylish best in classic semi-formal look while Pooja Hegde graced the party in floral print sharara set.

On the work front, Allu Arjun wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film Pushpa in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. Directed by Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. It is produced under Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.

