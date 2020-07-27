PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's kids Arha and Ayaan are all smiles as they get clicked while planting saplings

The two adorable kids of the southern star Allu Arjun were seen in a happy mood as they were planting the saplings. The little kids got clicked by the shutterbugs near their house.

The shutterbugs clicked Allu Arjun's kids Arha and Ayaan as they were planting saplings near their house. The two adorable kids of the southern star Allu Arjun were seen in a happy mood as they were planting the saplings. The little ones got clicked by the shutterbugs as they planted the saplings. The southern star Allu Arjun who is often called as the Stylish Star of the south film industry, has on many occasions shared pictures of his kids, Arha and Ayaan on his social media account. The actor's wife Sneha Reddy recently posted a picture of the young kids on her Instagram account.

Arha and Ayaan were seen wearing raincoats as they were enjoying the rains. On the work front, the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. The southern star delivered a massive hit in the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. This film also featured south siren, Pooja Hegde. The film was helmed by ace south director Trivikram Srinivas.

The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo proved to be a massive success at the box office. Now, the fans and followers of the southern star Allu Arjun are looking forward to the highly anticipated film Pushpa. This film is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film Pushpa will reportedly feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

