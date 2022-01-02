PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's look in white blazer proves why he hands down deserve the 'stylish star' tag

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is basking in the phenomenal success of his latest outing, Pushpa: The Rise. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna has managed to shatter many box office records, not only down South but also in the Hindi belt. Recently, AA decided to speak to the media about the film's success. Like always, he stepped out in his stylish look for the success interviews.

One can see, AA is sporting black formal pants with a black tee and classic white blazer. Heavy bearded look well complemented his outfit. The actor has grabbed the 'Stylish Star' tag for the right reasons.

Check out the photos below:

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa fires on New Year day; Crosses Rs. 250 crores in India

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, AA expressed how excited he is for Pushpa's second part. Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best," said Allu Arjun.