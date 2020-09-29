  1. Home
PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha spotted at Hyderabad airport with their daughter Arha

After celebrating her birthday with her close friends in the night, seems like Allu Arjun's wife Sneha has headed for a mini-vacation to spend time with family.
PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha spotted at Hyderabad airport with their daughter Arha
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, who turns a year older today was spotted at Hyderabad airport in the noon. The star wife was spotted with their daughter Arha and other few kids as she was heading for a quick getaway. One can see in the photos, Sneha looking gorgeous as ever in her basic denim and a white tee while Arha looks adorable in a pink top, denim and floral jacket. The mother-daughter duo looked stylish at their best as they were heading inside the airport. After celebrating her birthday with her close friends in the night, seems like Sneha has headed for a mini-vacation to spend time with family. 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and wished his ladylove on her birthday. Sharing a beautiful photo from last night's birthday party, Bunny wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you . Happy birthday cutieeee... #allusnehareddy." Allu Arjun and Sneha are setting major relationship goals and we just can't get enough of their adorable chemistry. The couple is proud parents to twi kids- Arha and Ayaan. 

Take a look at the photos below: 

 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be sharing the screenspace with Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's upcoming film, Pushpa. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors due to COVID-19 spread in the country. 

