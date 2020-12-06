  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Amala Paul calls herself a 'serial chiller' as she holidays in style in Goa

Amala Paul is enjoying her time in Goa and her latest photos might leave you jealous. Take a look!
25605 reads Mumbai
Amala Paul Goa holiday photos PHOTOS: Amala Paul calls herself a 'serial chiller' as she holidays in style in Goa
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amala Paul decided to step out after months amidst pandemic and is holidaying in beach-state Goa. The stunner is amongst many other celebs who is holidaying to the favourite vacay destination and her latest photos might leave you jealous. Amala Paul is clearly all set to immerse herself in a bucket loaded with fun. The Aadai actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of herself from Goa holiday. One can see the actress is relaxing away from the chaos of the world and is looking all stylish. 

Sharing it on Instagram, Amala Paul captioned, "Serial-chiller in the house! followed by tags, #thesimplelife #unwind #goodtimes #vibesdontlie #happystateofmind #coronaisgonegoaison." South beauty is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with stunning photos. We are expecting many more amazing pictures of her from Goa holiday. Check out her latest photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Meanwhile, Amala Paul recently hit the headlines after her ex-boyfriend Bhavninder Singh posted their personal pictures on the internet without her concern. In response to her defamation suit filed against her former boyfriend Bhavninder, the Madras High Court recently restrained him from posting any pictures on social media. 

Amala was previously married to filmmaker AL Vijay. However, they parted ways within two years into their marriage. 

Also Read: Amala Paul finally opens up about her second marriage; Says 'I will announce it when the time comes' 

On the professional front, Amala Paul is currently awaiting the release of Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadavre. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Ravi Teja heads to Goa for the new schedule of Krack; Shares his flight selfies
Raashi Khanna flaunts her killer looks in latest pics; Amala Paul shares her happy go lucky moments
Amala Paul calls herself cutest gangster & flaunts her no filter look in this latest photo
VIDEO: Amala Paul spends some quality time on the beach; Says 'My freedom is everything to me'
Amala Paul raises the temperature with her latest stunning photos in denim shorts and crop top
Amala Paul posts a heartwarming picture as she shares why nobody should mess with her