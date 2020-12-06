PHOTOS: Amala Paul calls herself a 'serial chiller' as she holidays in style in Goa

Amala Paul is enjoying her time in Goa and her latest photos might leave you jealous. Take a look!

Amala Paul decided to step out after months amidst pandemic and is holidaying in beach-state Goa. The stunner is amongst many other celebs who is holidaying to the favourite vacay destination and her latest photos might leave you jealous. Amala Paul is clearly all set to immerse herself in a bucket loaded with fun. The Aadai actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of herself from Goa holiday. One can see the actress is relaxing away from the chaos of the world and is looking all stylish.

Sharing it on Instagram, Amala Paul captioned, "Serial-chiller in the house! followed by tags, #thesimplelife #unwind #goodtimes #vibesdontlie #happystateofmind #coronaisgonegoaison." South beauty is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with stunning photos. We are expecting many more amazing pictures of her from Goa holiday. Check out her latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Amala Paul recently hit the headlines after her ex-boyfriend Bhavninder Singh posted their personal pictures on the internet without her concern. In response to her defamation suit filed against her former boyfriend Bhavninder, the Madras High Court recently restrained him from posting any pictures on social media.

Amala was previously married to filmmaker AL Vijay. However, they parted ways within two years into their marriage.

Also Read: Amala Paul finally opens up about her second marriage; Says 'I will announce it when the time comes'

On the professional front, Amala Paul is currently awaiting the release of Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadavre. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×