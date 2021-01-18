PHOTOS: Amala Paul papped in Hyderabad as she practises yoga and Ayurveda in the city

Amala Paul has shared a video of herself practising aerial yoga and also penned a long note about how she enjoys the feeling of being free.

Kollywood star Amala Paul was spotted today in Hyderabad and looked pretty as always in her casual look. The stunner opted for a checkered Shirt and denim as she was heading for her yoga session in the city. The Aadai actress also shared a picture of herself with Neelam Mangat, a founder of wellness studio in Hyderabad. Sharing it on Instagram, Amala wrote, "Love indulging in all the yoga and Ayurveda practises with you. Thanks for the inspiration and teachings. Boom."

She has shared a video of herself practising aerial yoga and also penned a long note about how she enjoys the feeling of being free. She wrote, "You know what the say? Sometimes you have to let go in order to get a grip on yourself!They're damn right when they say that, because that's the feeling I get when I'm up on a Trapeze. Aerial yoga has helped me find and surrender to the flow. As a little girl, I wanted to fly ~ so high. I think now, I'm finding novel ways to make my dreams come true. On the Trapeze, I let go and enjoy the feeling of being free."

On the professional front, Amala Paul has Tamil films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. She also has Blessy’s directorial Aadujeevitham. The South beauty is also a part of Hindi web series based on the life of a Bollywood actress Parveen Babi.

