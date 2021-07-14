PHOTOS: Amala Paul sets the internet on fire in co ord set dress as she promotes her web series Kudi Yedamithe

Amala Paul, who is all set for the release of her web series Kudi Yedamithe, is busy promoting it in Hyderabad. The show will see Amala Paul playing a no-nonsense, fierce cop.

Amala Paul is one of the most popular actresses in the South, who steadily works in Tamil and Telugu. The actress is currently gearing for the release of her web series Kudi Yedamithe, where she will be seen in the role of a cop. The web series is all set to release in two days and the actress has begun promotions for it. The Naayak actress is currently busy promoting the web series Kudi Yedamithe in Hyderabad.

During the promotions, Amala Paul is seen clad in a silver co-ords set dress, a v-shaped blouse, and a slit skirt. The actress looks extremely pretty as she poses for the camera. Take a look at the photos:

Directed by Ram Vignesh, the series has been directed by Lucia and U Turn-fame filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The poster leaves the audience intrigued as it shows a wall full of notes and a ticking clock. It gives a feeling that the series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Kudi Yedamaithe will stream on Aha. The show will see Amala Paul playing a no-nonsense, fierce cop while Rahul Vijay is cast in the role of a delivery boy.

On the work front, Amala Paul was last seen in the Telugu anthology titled Pitta Kathalu, which is streaming on Netflix. She starred in a story directed by Nandu Reddy. Amala Paul will be seen in a Tamil film titled Adho Andha Paravai Pola, directed by Vinoth K.R. The Aadai actress will also be working on a Telugu remake of Lust Stories, a Netflix show and Malayalam film titled Aadujeevitham.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

