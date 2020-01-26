PHOTOS: Amy Jackson looks drop dead gorgeous as she flaunts her post pregnancy body at BAFTA Rising Star party

Four months after giving birth to baby boy Andreas in September, Amy Jackson was clicked at an international event on Wednesday in her best stunning look.

The South and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson recently graced BAFTA Rising Star Party in London. Four months after giving birth to baby boy Andreas in September, Amy Jackson was clicked at an international event on Wednesday in her best stunning look. The gorgeous actress picked red a striking knot front dress with a draped cape detail paired with a black strap heel. She finished out her look with open hair neural makeup, lots of highlighter and bright lips. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red dress as she flaunted her perfect shaped post-pregnancy body. The 2.0 actress is winning hearts with her latest looks.

Amy Jackson is setting major mommy goals. The stunner and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed their first child on September 23rd, 2019. Within hours after the baby’s birth, Amy shared the first adorable picture of her baby boy and it took social media by storm. Amy is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some adorable photos of her son.

Meanwhile, what do you think about Amy's latest red look? Let us know in the comment section below.

As her son turned four months old recently, the new mommy wrote a special note for the little child on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy.”

As earlier we revealed, Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed are going to tie the knot this year.

Credits :Getty Images

Read More