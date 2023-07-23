PHOTOS: Amy Jackson wears bodysuit with low-waist pants on a lunch date with boyfriend Ed Westwick in Mumbai

Amy Jackson and her boyfriend Ed Westwick, famous for his role in 'Gossip Girl', are currently in Mumbai. The lovebirds are enjoying every bit of their time in the city of dreams- Mumbai. Gateway of India to their relaxing stay at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have painted the town red with love and excitement. Earlier today, the couple was clicked outside a cafe in their comfy looks.

One can see, Amy wore a black bodysuit, which she teamed with low-waist paints and a long matching jacket. The star can be seen embracing Gen-Z street-style fashion like a boss. She teamed her comfy daytime look with a pair of black shoes. Ed Westwick, on the other hand, wore a basic black Les Benjamins t-shirt from their Resort Collection. He kept it casual by teaming it with a pair of black denim and shoes.

Yesterday, Amy Jackson shared a kiss with her boyfriend Ed Westwick at Gateway of India and the picture went viral in no time. In the video below, one can see, Ed Westwick being one caring boyfriend as he helps his ladylove to carefully exit the cafe while surrounded by the fans.

Amy Jackson has a wardrobe dominated by edgy trousers and bodysuits.

For the unversed, Any Jackson was blessed with a baby boy, Andreas Jax Panayiotou on September 17, 2019. Known for her role in the film Rajinikanth's 2.0, Amy has her first child with then-engaged partner George Panayiotou, the son of real estate doyen, Andreas Panayiotou.

Amy and George have not reacted or confirmed their split, but clearly, they have moved on in life. Amy Jackson is truly and madly in love with her new partner Ed and their latest photos speak volumes of the same.

On Valentine’s Day, Amy penned a heartfelt note for her partner Ed Westwick. "Life with you Happy Valentines Baby - forever grateful for the endless belly laughs and ultimate love," wrote Amy Jackson on her official Instagram handle.

