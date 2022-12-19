Photos and Video: New mommy Nayanthara promotes her film Connect with husband Vignesh Shivan
New mommy Nayanthara was spotted with her hubby, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan at the premiere show of their highly anticipated film Connect which was held in Chennai.
Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema, and her husband, popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are now enjoying their new phase in life as parents. The much-loved couple welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy, in October, this year. However, her mommy duties have not prevented Nayanthara from being active in her career, and the celebrated star is balancing her personal and professional lives like a pro. Nayanthara recently stepped out for the premiere show of her upcoming horror thriller Connect in Chennai, along with Vignesh Shivan, who is the producer of the project.
Nayanthara and Vignesh are all smiles as they greet fans and media
The star couple was all smiles as they greeted fans and media representatives at the premiere event of Connect. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were also seen interacting with their admirers and took time to click pictures with them. The lady superstar looked ethereal in a mauve turtle-neck top, which she paired with a floral skirt. Nayanthara completed her look with a curly hairdo and dewy make-up.
Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's pictures and video from Connect premiere show, below:
The Connect trailer
The official trailer of Connect, which was revealed recently received an excellent response from both the audiences and film industry members. The highly promising trailer, which depicted a mother's struggles to save her daughter from an evil spirit amidst lockdown, has totally raised expectations over the Aswin Saravanan directorial.
