Photos and Video: Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sreeja Kalyan arrive to see Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl

The mega family has become even more extravagant — thanks to the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana’s little baby girl. The little princess was born on June 20, 2023 at 1:49 am. Since then, there has been an outpouring of celebrities at the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

After Allu Arjun, his father Allu Aravind, and his wife Sneha Reddy were spotted at the hospital earlier this morning, many other members of the Konidela family joined in the celebration of the arrival of a new member to the family. Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, and Sreeja Kalyan arrived at the hospital to meet the newest addition to their family.

Mega Cousins visit their niece

Varun Tej, Ram Charan’s cousin who recently got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi, came to meet his niece. Surely the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor has more reasons to celebrate now that he has a niece to welcome. Also arriving at the hospital was his sister, Niharika Konidela. The Oka Manasu actress was all smiles as she came to meet the new parents and her newborn niece. Ram Charan's sister, Sreeja Kalyan, also visited the newborn and joined the celebration with the rest of her family.

Check out the pics and video here:

Little mega princess

The baby girl of the beloved Tollywood couple Ram Charn and Upasana was born early this morning, and as soon as she arrived into the world, there was an outpouring of love and warm wishes from fans, family, and from within the industry.

Megastar Chiranjeevi put out a tweet stating how much her birth means to the family. He also spoke to the media, who were waiting outside the hospital. His tweet read, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Along with the mega family, all of us are extremely excited about the birth of the little girl.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Grandad Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, expresses happiness for Ram Charan-Upasana's Mega Princess