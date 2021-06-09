Photos and Video: When Mohanlal and KGF 2's Sanjay Dutt partied all night in Dubai

One can see in these throwback photos and video, Mohanlal is having a gala time clicking photos with Sanjay Dutt, his wife Maanayata Dutt and kids.

Last year, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrated Diwali with Sanjay Dutt and his family in Dubai. The actors were seen bonding over clicking photos and watching some memorable memories of each other. Sanjay Dutt was also amazed by Mohanlal's singing talent as he watched a clip of him singing late actor 's popular Hindi track, Main Shayar Toh Nahin. One can see in these throwback photos and video, Mohanlal is having a gala time clicking photos with Sanjay Dutt, his wife Maanayata Dutt and kids.

It was last year when Sanjay Dutt had just recovered from cancer and he headed to Dubai with his family for a quick getaway. Sharing a note of gratitude with his fans, Sanjay wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family. This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen sharing screen space with Yash in the upcoming Pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Also Read: Monday Motivation: Mohanlal lifting weights and battling ropes at 60 will inspire you to be fit and healthy

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is working on his directorial debut titled Barroz. He is also looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×