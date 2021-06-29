Photos and Videos: A Glimpse into Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's luxurious house

Mahesh Babu’s house in Hyderabad is nothing but big and luxurious, from the lounge area to the gym, a glimpse into the house of the superstar through pictures.

Celebrities are the most influential people. Not just movies, celebs lifestyle, diet, fitness, fashion, cars, homes, holidays and everything influence the common people. And if you like a certain star, then you keep a count on every moment of them. Every once in a while, we often wonder, what is it to like to hang out with celebs. Though that is not possible, we can give you a closer look into their house and lavish interiors. For this week's home tour, we will give you a glimpse into the house of Superstar Mahesh Babu, which is nothing but luxurious in every way.

Despite being the busiest actor in the South, Mahesh Babu often spends most of the time at his home with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara. Every corner of their home is especially looked after by his wife Namrata and it is perfect. The former Miss India never leaves a moment to show off her beautiful family and her house, we took a chance and thought why not take you inside their house. From the big living room to the greenery-filled backyard, here is a glimpse into Mahesh Babu's luxurious house in Hyderabad:

Lounge area

Mahesh Babu loves spending time with his family in the lounge area on this big and soft sofa. Namrata often shares pictures of Mahesh cuddling with Sitara on this sofa. The family also binge-watch their favourite shows and movies in the lounge area.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata room

With a perfect view, Mahesh Babu’s bedroom is nothing but a dream

Sitara's pink bedroom

Sitara's bedroom is filled with pinkness, from wardrobe to rugs, pink is all she needs. Don't miss out on her cute little study table.

Gautam’s bedroom

Gautam loves gaming and his bedroom is an insight into it.

Green backyard

Mahesh Babu’s backyard is the best place in his house. It is huge and is filled with greenery, his two dogs loving spending most of their time in the backyard.

Gym

Mahesh Babu owns a special personalised gym at his home. Namrata calls it Masters Den, a big home screen, gym equipment and his wallpaper sized photo with an inspirational quote.

Pool

During the summers, Mahesh loves swimming with his kids at his poolside.

Prayers room

Namrata is a theist and always teaches her kids to worship God. Their prayer room is a place to fill in with peace and happiness.

