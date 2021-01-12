PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty keeps it casual and rocks the no makeup airport look as she gets papped in Hyderabad

Anushka Shetty was papped at the airport for the first time ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country due to pandemic.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, who was last seen opposite R Madhavan in film Nishabdham, was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The actress was papped at the airport for the first time ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country due to pandemic. The gorgeous South beauty sported a black top with jeans and shoes. She was seen carrying a backpack and flaunted her no-makeup airport look.

Well, with things getting back to normal slowly, seems like Anushka is set to begin with the shooting of her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, there are reports that Ra Ra Krishnayya-fame Mahesh Babu is planning to cast her in his next project. Cinema Express quoted a source saying, "Mahesh Babu has been working on the script for the last few months. He narrated the plotline to Anushka during the Covid-19 lockdown and she was extremely pleased with both the concept and her character, which is unlike anything she has attempted in the past."

Meanwhile, check out her airport photos below:

Meanwhile, talking about her last film Nishabdham, the silent thriller drama received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

Anushka Shetty is yet to announce her next project officially, while reports suggest that she will be seen in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

