PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty reunites with Baahubali team SS Rajamouli & Rana Daggubati sans Prabhas

Anushka Shetty attended the pre-release event of the south flick titled, Hit. The gorgeous actress reunited with her Baahubali team of SS Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati.

The south siren and Nishabdham actress Anushka Shetty attended the pre-release event of the south flick titled, Hit. The gorgeous actress reunited with her Baahubali team of SS Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati who were present at the event. The Baahubali actors and director had a reunion owing to the pre-release event of the south drama Hit. Unfortunately, the lead actor of Baahubali was missing from this reunion. The fans would have loved to see the Baahubali and Saaho star Prabhas alongside, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli.

The southern beauty Anushka Shetty looked every bit the diva she is in a light blue coloured ethnic outfit. RRR director SS Rajamouli and Virata Parvam star Rana Daggubati looked very dapper in their outfits. The fans and film audience were thoroughly overjoyed to see the Baahubali team reunited the Hit's pre-release event. The talented actress Anushka Shetty was seen in the crime thriller, Nishabdham along with south actor R Madhavan. The handsome south actor Rana Daggubati will feature as the lead in Haathi Mere Saathi. The first look of the multi-lingual film has impressed the fans and audience members a lot and are now looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

Check out the pictures of Anushka Shetty, SS Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati:

On the work front, Anushka Shetty is expected to star in some interesting projects in the coming days. The actress received a lot of appreciation for her terrific performance in the thriller called Nishabdham. Anushka Shetty played a mute character who has an unexpected experience when she goes on a vacation.

