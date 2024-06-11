PHOTOS: Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah tie knot in a traditional ceremony

The news of Action King Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and comedian Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah’s wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Recently, Pinkvilla had shared an exclusive sneak-peek into the wedding reception invite, as well.

Over the past week, pictures and videos of the lovely couple’s pre-wedding festivities, including the haldi and mehendi celebrations, have been making rounds on social media. In the latest update, the adorable couple have finally tied the knot in a traditional and intimate ceremony in Chennai. While Umapathy was seen in a traditional all-white dhoti and shirt, Aishwarya was seen wearing a beautiful red saree, and was seen adorned with jewelry as well.

Check out the photos from the wedding below:

Similar to the haldi and mehendi functions, the wedding too was an intimate affair, attended by the close friends and family of the newly-weds.

The haldi and mehendi functions

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah’s pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on June 7th with the haldi and mehendi festivities. For the haldi, the bride wore a simple, yet elegant white anarkali dress with minimal make-up and accessories.

As for the mehendi, she was seen in a beautiful vibrant yellow Anamika Khanna outfit accessorized with golden earrings, as well, while the groom wore a classy black outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Following the wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the wedding reception is set to take place on June 14th, Friday. It is understood from the invitation that the ceremony will take place at Leela Palace in Chennai, at 6:30 pm.

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah met while on the reality show Survivor, which, coincidentally, was hosted by the former’s father Arjun Sarja himself. The duo clicked fast, and their friendship soon grew into a relationship. In October last year, they officially got betrothed in the presence of their closest friends and family.

On the workfront

Aishwarya Arjun made her debut back in 2013 with the Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai, helmed by Boopathy Pandian. The film featured Vishal in the lead role. Further, she was also seen in the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Prema Baraha/Sollidava, which was helmed by her father, and featured Chandan Kumar in the lead.

As for Umapathy Ramaiah, he made his debut in 2017 with the film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, helmed by Inbasekhar, and was last seen in the 2021 film Thanne Vandi.

As Aishwarya and Umapathy embark on a new journey together, Pinkvilla wishes them all the very best!

